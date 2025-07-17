Njobvu Calls for Immediate Government Action on ZAMMSA



Democratic Union Party President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has urged the UPND-led government to take swift and transparent action following the revelations in the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) forensic audit. He described the findings as deeply concerning and called for accountability in line with the principles of good governance.





Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Njobvu emphasized the importance of restoring public trust in state institutions, particularly those tasked with protecting the health and welfare of citizens.





“The ZAMMSA audit has exposed weaknesses in our supply chain management systems and calls into question the stewardship of public funds. We call upon the government to act decisively and ensure that those responsible are brought to book,” Njobvu said.





The DU leader also raised concern over reports of 61 containers in Makeni, which were said to contain undistributed medical supplies. He called for an open investigation and urged the authorities to ensure that the contents are accounted for and that the public is informed of the outcomes.





“Transparency is key in this matter. The public deserves to know what was in the containers, who authorized their storage, and why such vital supplies were not delivered to the intended health facilities,” he noted.



Njobvu further highlighted the issue of public funds allegedly used to construct a hospital in the Central African Republic, stating that while regional cooperation is welcome, the government must prioritize the urgent needs within Zambia’s own healthcare system.





“It is essential that public resources are used in ways that directly benefit Zambians. We must first strengthen our own hospitals and clinics before extending such support externally,” he added.



The DU president called for calm and encouraged citizens to continue demanding accountability through peaceful and legal means. He also appealed to civil society organizations and professional bodies to support efforts aimed at promoting transparency and institutional reform.





“This is not about blame but about building systems that work. We must all come together to promote ethical leadership and ensure that our institutions serve the people effectively,” he said.





Njobvu reiterated that his party remains committed to supporting all government efforts that aim to fight corruption and strengthen service delivery, but also reminded leaders that such efforts must be consistent and impartial.





“Fighting corruption is not a campaign slogan; it is a daily commitment to justice and fairness. No one should be above the law,” he concluded.



©️ KUMWESU | July 16, 2025