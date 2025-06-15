NJOBVU CALLS FOR LEGAL REFORMS AMID FUNERAL CRISIS FOR LATE PRESIDENT.





Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has called for urgent legal reforms in the wake of what he termed a “national embarrassment” surrounding the funeral of Zambia’s late sixth Republican President. Speaking in the aftermath of the President’s televised national address, Mr. Njobvu welcomed the call for unity but criticized both its timing and content.





Mr. Njobvu expressed disappointment that President Hakainde Hichilema’s address came several days late, following the announcement of the former President’s passing. “That message was overdue,” he said, adding that it should have been delivered immediately after the news of the former President’s death to provide leadership and clarity to the nation during a time of mourning.





While the message of unity was described as “welcome,” Mr. Njobvu felt that the President should have used the opportunity to give the nation clear direction regarding the funeral arrangements. He questioned why, with the official seven-day mourning period nearing its end, there was still no confirmed plan on the repatriation or burial of the late leader.





The DU leader raised particular concern about the legal vacuum surrounding the entitlements and protections of former Presidents in Zambia. He attributed the current confusion to outdated laws that were not enacted in good faith. “Some of these laws were enacted by MMD not to serve the nation, but to bar Dr. Kenneth Kaunda from returning to politics,” he said.





Njobvu emphasized that successive governments have failed to revise or repeal these laws, leaving the country vulnerable to legal and diplomatic embarrassment. He explained that the ongoing standoff between the government and the late President’s family over funeral arrangements is a direct consequence of these problematic legal provisions.





He further noted that the government, while following existing laws, appears insensitive due to the absence of humanitarian engagement. “Certain instances do not require strict application of the law. Sometimes you must engage on humanitarian grounds and reach a compromise,” he stressed, adding that such a move would have helped the nation save face before the international community.





The opposition leader cautioned against blaming the current administration entirely, stating that the problem is structural. However, he emphasized that the state must now act responsibly to correct the situation by engaging the family meaningfully and respectfully, with the aim of reaching consensus on how to proceed.





Mr. Njobvu also took issue with the President’s mention of enforcing the law and bringing perpetrators to book in the same unity message. “That should not have come from the President. His role at this time is to serve as a father figure, to calm tensions, not to issue what sounds like threats,” he said.





He suggested that such statements should have come from ministers or spokespersons, leaving the President to focus on healing and leadership. Njobvu also called on other political leaders, particularly in the ruling UPND, to avoid issuing statements that could further divide the country during this emotional period.





Turning to the future, Njobvu urged Parliament to revisit and amend laws governing the benefits and treatment of former Presidents. He proposed that once a leader leaves office, they should be barred from re-entering politics if they are to retain their benefits, thereby reducing politically motivated legal disputes.





He underscored that such laws must be designed to serve all Zambians equally, rather than targeting individuals or political opponents. “We forget that political power is temporary,” he said. “We must pass laws that serve citizens, not political interests.”





Mr. Njobvu concluded by stating that the situation offers a vital learning opportunity for the country. “We have lost a national leader under painful circumstances. The least we can do is ensure his legacy is honored with dignity, and that our laws are never again used as instruments of division or confusion.”





As the nation awaits a resolution to the standoff, calls for legislative reforms and responsible state conduct continue to grow louder. The late President, who served the country at its highest level, remains in a legal and diplomatic limbo a scenario many Zambians believe should never be repeated.



June 14, 2025

