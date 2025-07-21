NJOBVU CALLS FOR UNITY AND URGES YOUTH TO REJECT POLITICAL MANIPULATION





Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has delivered a strong message of unity and patriotism, urging Zambians especially the youth to resist being used as political tools. In a widely shared Facebook post, Njobvu called for order, peace, and national cohesion amid what he described as growing political confusion.





In the post, Njobvu used a vivid metaphor, stating, “When you walk into a disorganized home, even you will look confused,” to illustrate the effects of a divided and chaotic political environment. He reminded Zambians that they are known for peace, love, and respect, and encouraged citizens to hold onto those national values, even in the face of rising political tension.





Directly addressing the youth, Njobvu warned against being manipulated by politicians for selfish gain. “Do not allow yourselves to be used as tools in political battles,” he wrote. “Remember, tools are only picked up when there’s work to be done, and discarded afterward. You deserve better.” His statement struck a chord with many young followers who have long expressed fatigue with Zambia’s cyclical political rivalries.





The Democratic Union leader stressed the need for a new kind of politics rooted in love, value, unity, and respect the founding principles of his party. “We don’t see you as tools,” he wrote. “We see you as partners in building a better Zambia.”





The message comes at a time when Zambia is preparing for several crucial by-elections and as the country begins to look ahead to the 2026 general elections. With political rhetoric intensifying and public frustration mounting, Njobvu’s appeal for calm and collective responsibility presents a contrast to the growing hostility between major political players.



©️ KUMWESU | July 21, 2025