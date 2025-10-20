Njobvu commends Hichilema’s call for closure on Edgar Lungu burial drama

Njobvu commends Hichilema’s call for closure on ECL burial drama



By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to finally have the drama around Edgar Chagwa Lungu alias ECL put to rest.





President Hichilema during national day of prayer and reconciliation on the 18th of this month asked Zambians to prayer for the closure of Lungu’s funeral drama so that the former President could be finally put to rest.





October marked exactly four months since Lungu was reported to have died in a South African hospital where he was undergoing medical treatment.





His death has however resulted in a tussle between government and President Lungu’s family over his burial.



However, President Hichilema took advantage of the national day of prayer and reconciliation by making an appeal to all to remember the Lungu family in prayer.





The President expressed that the Lungu could be put rest.



And commenting on the development, President Njobvu of the Democratic Union said government should be commended for the position.





Njobvu, a devoted christian himself said it was important that the former First family considers Hichilema’s plea so that Lungu could be put to rest and the country moves forward.





The opposition who has made similar calls before urged former First Lady Esther Lungu and family to consider Hichilema’s call as a sign of reconciliation between the family and the New Dawn government.





He has also asked leaders of the Patriotic Front to embrace Hichilema’s plea.



The opposition was speaking in an interview in Lusaka on Monday.



Ends/Pic