Nkana Aspiring Member of Parliament Kostandinos Marianos Mwape Urges Constituents to Register as Voters





Nkana aspiring Member of Parliament, Kostandinos Morianos Mwape, has called on all eligible residents of Nkana Constituency to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise.





Mr. Mwape emphasized that registering as a voter is the first and most important step toward meaningful participation in the democratic process.





He further appealed to community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations to help mobilize residents and create awareness on the importance of voter registration.





Mr. Mwape reiterated his commitment to promoting civic engagement and ensuring that the people of Nkana have a strong and united voice in national development.





