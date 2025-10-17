PRESS STATEMENT
For Immediate Release
Nkana Aspiring Member of Parliament Kostandinos Marianos Mwape Urges Constituents to Register as Voters
Nkana aspiring Member of Parliament, Kostandinos Morianos Mwape, has called on all eligible residents of Nkana Constituency to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise.
Mr. Mwape emphasized that registering as a voter is the first and most important step toward meaningful participation in the democratic process.
He further appealed to community leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations to help mobilize residents and create awareness on the importance of voter registration.
Mr. Mwape reiterated his commitment to promoting civic engagement and ensuring that the people of Nkana have a strong and united voice in national development.
Issued by:
Office of Kostandinos Moranos Mwape
Aspiring Member of Parliament – Nkana Constituency
https://www.facebook.com/share/1C9kc7pVBG/
The person who sold you the NRC should be arrested with immediate effect.To put poison on top they gave you the name Mwape,like how possible?You can only find such jokes in Zambia.Very soon you will hear him standing for president as an independent candidate. Immigration start investigating and arresting these people otherwise Zambia will turn into a banana republic. We have many Congo people masquerading as Zambians in our government. Immigration is sleeping.Mwimbu fire these officers and put young people to work
He was born in Zambia parents Zambians he has the right. Remember Obama!
Ubupuba…
@Haamusonda
You are the Praise Idiots I have a problem with. And don’t hide behind our names useless Hamusonda.
We are an accommodating people, and our names shouldn’t be dragged in the mud. We
received Reverend David Kaunda from Nyasaland, settled among us in Chinsali, and accepted him as a Bemba. His son Kenneth even went on to become President of Zambia. Hon Guy Scott was our MP in Mpika, and went on to become Vice President of Zambia. This is who we are as a people.
So Hamusonda, take ifyabupuba kumbi, where even after 65 years, you are still stuck mufyamadongodongo.
Nkana Aspiring candidate Mwape has all the rights to stand for a Parliamentary seat in Zambia.
Thank you.
Thank you Candidate Mwape for highlighting the importance of registering as Voters.
Mwangala Zaloumis’s ECZ and it’s Voter Registration exercise leaves so much to be desired.
In my Constituency, there are no signs that such an important exercise is even taking place. No PA system Vehicles going in communities..
Even just an SMS message to our phones that ECZ has started this exercise is not there.
Looking at the challenges people have of watching TV or listening to Radio due to power outages, at least just some message to people ‘s phones can be helpful. Government occasionary uses this form of communication, for Gender Activism week, Special UN days, Voting for Performing Government departments etc. Surely Registration of Voters should also be publicised through this!
And to Civic Leaders, Members of Parliament, Councilors, Mayors and Council Chair persons, Political Parties, Please take ownership of this process. It’s clear Mwangala Zaloumis doesn’t want people to register as voters in some areas. Be at the forefront of this exercise. Encourage citizens to register. Get even a Corolla and hire PA systems, just as you do during Election Campaigns. Publicise this exercise.
The only MP I have heard encouraging his constituents to register is Hon Sunday Chanda..and Candidate Mwape has done well to raise his voice.
The Opposition Leaders are busy fighting, wanting to be Presidents. Who is going to vote for you if people don’t register as Voters?
Should it always be the Catholic Church to take a lead in informing the people?
There’s massive awareness in Western, Southern, and North Western Provinces..And people are registering enmasse. Elsewhere, people are sleeping!
WAKE UP.