Nkana football club MANAGEMENT condemn the Levy Mwanawasa stadium HOOLIGANISM; offers to replace the damaged seats

NKANA FC SLAMS VANDALS, PLEDGES STADIUM REPAIRS AFTER DERBY CHAOS



The FOX Newspaper | Kitwe, April 21, 2025 – The fallout from yesterday’s heated Kitwe Derby has taken a serious turn as Nkana Football Club openly condemned a section of its own supporters for vandalizing stadium property following a controversial penalty decision.



In a rare and strongly worded media statement issued today, Nkana FC President Eng. Joseph Silwamba did not mince words, branding the behavior of fans who damaged seats at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium as “unacceptable” and “unreflective of the club’s values.”



“While we may not agree with the referee’s decision,” Silwamba stated, “we respect the game and the spirit of sportsmanship. We deeply regret the actions of some individuals that led to the damage of property.”



The President further apologized to stadium authorities and committed the club to replacing the damaged seats. He reiterated Nkana’s core values of integrity and respect, stressing the club’s intention to make amends and restore order.



The chaos erupted after a hotly disputed penalty was awarded during extra time, which triggered unrest among both players and fans. Although Nkana had earlier taken the lead in the 64th minute, the game spiraled out of control as emotions boiled over.



Silwamba acknowledged the passionate support of the fans but issued a stern reminder: “This club does not stand for hooliganism. We are committed to fostering a positive and respectful atmosphere in football.”





Nkana FC has now vowed to implement new measures to prevent similar outbursts in future matches and called on its supporters to channel their energy into lifting the team, not tearing down stadiums.



The club’s bold stance sends a clear message: passion is welcome, but vandalism has no place in the beautiful game.

Below is the statement

NKANA FOOTBALL CLUB CONDEMNS UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIUOR DURING KITWE DERBY



(April 21, 2025, Kitwe) In light of yesterday’s Kitwe Derby played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Nkana Football Club wishes to address the events that unfolded during and after the match.



Club President Eng. Joseph Silwamba noted that while the team celebrated taking the lead in the 64th minute, an alleged controversial penalty awarded in extra time caused significant unrest among players and supporters.



He acknowledged the passion of the fans but firmly condemned the actions of those who damaged seats in the stadium, stating that such behaviour does not reflect the values of the Club.





Eng. Joseph Silwamba remarked, “While we may not agree with the referee’s decision, we respect the game and the spirit of sportsmanship. We deeply regret the actions of some individuals that led to the damage of property. As a club, we stand for integrity and respect, and we are committed to making amends. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to the stadium management and will take steps to replace the damaged seats.”



The President further affirmed the club’s dedication to fostering a positive and respectful atmosphere for all fans and announced plans to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.



He expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of the loyal fanbase and encouraged everyone to channel their enthusiasm constructively.



ISSUED BY:

Lillian Musenge

Media and Public Relations Officer

E-mail: nkanafc13@gmail.com