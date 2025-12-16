NKANA MP BINWELL MPUNDU DEFENDS STAND AGAINST BILL 7, CALLS FOR RENEWED DEMOCRATIC RESOLVE





Nkana Member of Parliament and Movement for Good Governance leader Binwell Mpundu has defended his decision to vote against Bill 7, describing the outcome of the parliamentary vote as a moment of national clarity rather than defeat.





In a statement issued, Mpundu said crossing the floor to oppose the Bill was a matter of conscience, adding that the vote had revealed “who we are, what we stand for, and how far we are willing to go to defend the soul of our democracy.”





“One does not choose principle because it is easy or popular,” Mpundu said. “I was humbled to be among the few Members of Parliament who stood against Bill 7. This moment should not be counted as defeat, but as a time of clarity.”





Mpundu, who is among the younger MPs in Parliament, said expectations that the vote would break his spirit were misplaced. Instead, he said the experience had strengthened his resolve, despite what he described as bullying from ruling party MPs and mistreatment by the Speaker during proceedings.





“Standing almost alone on the floor of the House did not make me smaller,” he said. “It reminded me that every great turning point begins with a few people choosing principle over comfort, country over career, and the future over the next election.”





He argued that the passage of Bill 7 marked a dividing line between what he termed an “old way of doing politics” characterised by fear and silence, and a new path grounded in courage, accountability and genuine public service. According to Mpundu, the vote exposed contrasting motivations among lawmakers, with some choosing political or financial security, while others chose to defend the Constitution.



Addressing Zambia’s youth, Mpundu urged young people not to view the outcome as proof that powerful forces always prevail, but as a lesson in character and values.



“You were not just witnessing the passing of a bill,” he said. “You were witnessing a test of values. Some failed that test, but it is in such moments that the youth must decide to rise.”





Mpundu called for organisation, unity and active citizen participation, urging Zambians who feel angry or disillusioned to channel their frustration into civic engagement, community organising and issue-based advocacy.





He said the Movement for Good Governance (#ichabaice) was founded for challenging moments and would continue mobilising citizens who believe that power must answer to the people and that leadership must be grounded in integrity.





“The true measure of this moment will not be the number of MPs who voted for Bill 7,” Mpundu said, “but the number of citizens who decide, from today, to stand taller for what is right.”





He concluded by expressing optimism about Zambia’s democratic future, saying the vote had not closed the chapter on democracy but had instead “turned a page.”



“For God, for the country, and for generations yet to come,” Mpundu said, “we move forward.”