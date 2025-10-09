Nkhoma urges ECZ TO put Presidential nomination fee at K5 million

Too many time-wasters-Noel Nkhoma



By Francis Chipalo



Economist, Noel Nkhoma has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider hiking the nomination fee for the position of President to K5 million.





Asked if such a fee would not disadvantage many especially the youth who might have what it takes to be President, Nkhoma says the Presidency cannot be leftout to what he described as ‘chancers’.





He stated that those with limited resources should apply as mayors or council chairpersons.



“I am delighted that the Tonse Alliance has placed a premium on the Presidency by setting the nomination/application fee at K300,000.00. This is how it should be, we can’t leave the Presidency to chancers,” he said.





Nkhoma said we cannot have people staying in rented houses wanting to preside over the treasury.





“In so saying, I would like to urge the ECZ to put the Presidential nomination fee at K5 million. Let us be serious for once. You cannot have dreamers all thinking they can be Presidents,” he added.





The nomination fees for Presidents as of 2021 was at K95,000 for male and K75,000 for female candidates, with the youth being at K60,000 respectively.