ZNWL CONDEMNS THE HARASSMENT OF THE WOMAN AND HER CHILDREN BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER GARY NKOMBO

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) condemns the harassment of a woman and her children by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Mr. Gary Nkombo, during a raid on brewers of Kachasu, an illegal alcoholic brew.

Mr. Nkombo who was in Garden Compound, forced a woman who was found brewing the highly potent Kachasu brew to consume it and further forced her children who were present to do the same. The Minister’s actions are a violation of human rights and an endangerment of the children. The Minister’s actions put the health of the children at risk by forcing them to drink the ilicit brew.

Mr. Nkombo abused his power and position as a leader to victimize a vulnerable woman and this is not acceptable conduct by a leader.

We acknowledge that the brewing and sale of Kachasu is illegal and do not by any means support it as a business. However, we do not believe that it was necessary to humiliate the woman and others found selling the brew, especially in full view of cameras and onlookers.

We believe that part of the solution to addressing the problem of the illicit brewing and sale of Kachasu should include massive sensitization of both the brewers and consumers of Kachasu, in addition to offering alternative income-generating activities. Further, offences such as the brew and sale of illicit brews are already provided for in the law and therefore proper channels must be followed in dealing with perpetrators.

We, therefore, hope that such a show of power and callousness will not happen again especially involving children, who cannot be held accountable for the offences of their parents.

Daisy Nkhata Ng’ambi

ZNWL National Chairperson