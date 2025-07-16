He was Gary Nkombo on Facebook.



NKOMBO FACEBOOK Impersonator Found with A Case to Answer





The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found SIMON MWALUBULO with a case to answer in connection with charges of impersonating former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, GARRY NKOMBO, on Facebook.





In this matter, SIMON MWALUBULO, aged 27, appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court charged with identity-related offences.





It is alleged that Mr. MWALUBULO created a fake Facebook account between 1st September and 31st October 2024, falsely presenting himself as Mr. NKOMBO.





According to court documents, he is accused of knowingly using the former minister’s personal identifiers without lawful justification to operate the fraudulent account.





Senior Resident Magistrate SYLVIA MUNYINYA has since adjourned the matter for commencement of defence.