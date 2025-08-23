“NO, BARCELONA DID NOT BID $1.5 MILLION FOR BARBRA BANDA”





By Caleb Chikele ✍🏼



Rumors have been swirling across Zambian social media claiming that Spanish giants FC Barcelona tabled a $1.5 million bid for Zambia’s star striker Barbra Banda. However, credible reports and official confirmations prove otherwise—Barcelona never made such an offer.





While whispers of Barcelona interest spread quickly in Zambia and beyond, Orlando Pride officials swiftly shut down the speculation.

Haley Carter, the club’s Vice President and General Manager, clarified:





“Barcelona hasn’t approached us. If they had, it’s correct that she isn’t for sale.”



This statement makes it clear that Banda is firmly part of Orlando Pride’s future plans, with no negotiations taking place with Barcelona or any other European club.





Why the Rumor Spread?



The speculation likely stems from Banda’s meteoric rise in global football. With her scoring ability and leadership for both club and country, she is the type of player who could easily fit into Barcelona’s dominant women’s squad. However, at this stage, the $1.5 million figure is nothing more than unverified chatter.





Though the Barcelona link was only rumor, Banda’s career trajectory shows no sign of slowing down. She remains one of Africa’s biggest football exports, inspiring a new generation of Zambian girls to dream big on the global stage.





– Beloved Radio TV