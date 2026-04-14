“NO BOND FOR STOCK THIEVES – THINK TWICE BEFORE YOU STEAL!”



The Zambia Police Service in Western Province wishes to inform the public of a successful arrest in a case of Theft of Stock recorded at Lukulu Police Station in Kaoma District.





The matter was reported on April 13, 2026 at 15:00 hours and occurred on March 29, 2026 between 10:00 hours and 15:00 hours in Mbanga area of Lukulu District.





The complainant, Mr. Musheke Musamaye aged 58 of Mbanga area, reported that nine (09) herd of cattle valued at K74,000 were stolen from a grazing area. The suspect has been identified as Mr. Muletambo Muletambo aged 36 of the same area.





Brief facts are that on the material day, a herdsboy, Ntumwa Mubutalela, took 30 herd of cattle for grazing. Later in the afternoon, he discovered that nine cattle were missing. A search was instituted, and footprints of both the cattle and the suspect were traced up to the Lukulu–Kaoma road.





Through coordinated efforts involving the cattle owner, the herdsman, and members of the Neighbourhood Watch, the suspect was apprehended in Kashamba area after information emerged that he was selling beef. Investigations revealed that the suspect had already slaughtered one animal and was selling its meat, while eight (08) live cattle were recovered from individuals to whom he had sold them.





Further recoveries included the skin and head of one slaughtered animal branded AA1. The suspect has since been arrested and is currently in lawful police custody, awaiting court appearance. All recovered cattle are being secured pending court disposal.





WARNING TO WOULD-BE STOCK THIEVES



The Zambia Police Service wishes to issue a stern warning to all individuals involved in cattle rustling and related criminal activities. Following the recent amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code, Theft of Stock is now a non-bondable offence.





This means that once arrested, suspects will not be granted police bond and will remain in custody until they appear before the courts of law.





Stock theft is not only a criminal offence but also a serious economic sabotage that threatens livelihoods, especially in rural communities. Those involved should therefore think twice, as the law has now become more stringent and uncompromising.





The Western Division Police Command remains resolute and will continue to pursue all offenders relentlessly until they are brought to justice.





Members of the public are further encouraged to continue working closely with law enforcement officers by reporting suspicious activities in their communities. Collective efforts remain key in the fight against crime.



Issued by:



Rae Hamoonga

Commissioner of Police

Zambia Police Service

Western Province Police Command