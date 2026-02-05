NO BUS FARE REDUCTIONS FOR FEBRUARY – CRAZ

THE Commuter Rights Association of Zambia has urged commuters not to expect reductions in bus fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices by the Energy Regulation Board.

CRAZ President, Aaron Kamuti, says there has been little willingness among key stakeholders to engage and review bus fares, in light of the fuel price reductions.

Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Kamuti noted that the monthly fuel price review mechanism has also failed to bring stability to the transport sector.

He explained that stakeholders remain concerned that the continued depreciation of the kwacha could trigger further fuel price fluctuations, making it difficult to sustain fare reductions.

Mr. Kamuti has therefore called for the adoption of a more stable fuel pricing mechanism that would promote predictability and long-term stability in the transport sector.

