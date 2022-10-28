NO CITIZEN IN ZAMBIA NEED A POLICE PERMIT TO ATTEND CHURCH

Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga

The report that Zambia Police in Ndola summoned Former Minister Youth and Sport Hon Emmanuel Mulenga for going to Church without a permit is retrogressive, unfortunate and laughable. No Citizen in this Country need the so called Police permit to go to Church. Hon E. Mulenga is a good citizen, a committed member of the Christian community in Ndola and has continued helping the citizens.

The alleged individual mentioned to have gone to Police to report Hon E. Mulenga for supporting the Church and doing community service in line with Biblical teachings should be ashamed. Why would you have a problem with a generous citizen helping meet the needs in the community while you remain tight fisted? We encourage you to emulate Emmanuel, a faithful son of Ekklēsia who despite being out of Government as Minister/Mp has continued supporting the friendly people of Ndola and sometimes unnoticed. Hon Mulenga is one of the few former Ministers who decided to share his paycheck with the community.

The Church leaders in Ndola will always stand with those working with the Religious community in fixing the needs of the poor in our Society. We counsel Police to desist from entertaining political jokers who think they can use state systems for their cheap political expediency. The Police should be left to do their professional job and spared from undue partizan influence.

“And the Lord said to Cain, Why are you angry? and why is your face sad?

If you do well, will you not have honour? and if you do wrong, sin is waiting at the door, desiring to have you, but do not let it be your master.”

Gen 4:6-7(BBE)

Rev Chilekwa M

Ndola, Zambia