No Clear Alternative Economic Plan Yet from the Opposition- Hon Sunday Chanda

No Clear Alternative Economic Plan Yet from the Opposition



Let me throw a challenge! At this stage, no opposition presidential hopeful in Zambia stands out with a fully developed alternative economic plan that matches or effectively challenges – the ruling party’s agenda across all key sectors. The opposition landscape remains fragmented, with overlapping rhetoric, conflicting claims, and limited policy detail.





That said, several aspiring candidates have consistently criticised the ruling administration for neglecting core socio-economic challenges and have hinted at alternative approaches. While most of these proposals remain broad and uncosted, their public articulation at least signals a growing recognition that Zambians deserve more than criticism, they deserve credible, evidence-based alternatives.





Why This Matters



1. Voters need credible choices – Without a clear and actionable opposition roadmap on jobs, diversification, inflation, and debt, elections risk becoming contests of personality rather than policy.





2. Economic direction is crucial – With rising debt, overdependence on commodities, low value addition, and persistent rural poverty, Zambia urgently needs a coherent, long-term strategy beyond short-term populist fixes



3. Accountability and competition improve governance – When opposition leaders table realistic policy alternatives, they elevate public debate and compel those in power to refine their own strategies, ultimately strengthening democracy.





4. Implementation capacity matters – Even the best ideas require clear financing frameworks, capable institutions, and measurable milestones. The absence of such detail in most opposition proposals remains a glaring weakness.





5. The stakes are high – Policy choices in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, debt management, and social protection will define Zambia’s medium-term trajectory. A vacuum of credible alternatives limits both national debate and development options.





Conclusion



While a few opposition figures are beginning to offer more substantive policy commentary, Zambia still lacks a detailed, costed, and widely supported alternative economic blueprint. For the electorate, the defining question ahead of 2026 should not be who shouts the loudest, but who presents a credible, evidence-based plan to transform the economy.





As the next election approaches, the divide between policy and personality will increasingly determine not just who wins, but how Zambia moves forward.



Wishing you a fruitful Tuesday!





Hon Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament – Kanchibiya Constituency

Advocate for Inclusive Development & Worker Empowerment