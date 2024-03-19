No Connection Between Muhabi Lungu’s Personal Decision To Form A Political Party And Umodzi Kum’mawa- UMODZI KUM’AWA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 19, 2024

RESPONSE TO HON. STAFFORD MULUSA’S FALSE CLAIMS AS KDC SHALL REMAIN A PRESSURE GROUP

We would like as KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’AWA, to address the recent claims made by the Government Chief whip, Hon. Stafford Mulusa, regarding Mr. Muhabi Lungu’s announcement to form a political party. Unfortunately, we regret to announce that this top government has concluded that Mr. Muhabi Lungu’s announcement to form a new party implies KDC being transformed into a political party.

To put records straight, we would like to firmly announce that there is no connection between Mr. Muhabi’s personal decision to form a political party and the KUM’AWA Development Coalition, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA.

Instead of baseless accusations, we urge Hon. Mulusa to focus on his role as the Government Chief whip and work towards democratizing Parliament. It is crucial for him, the Speaker, and her two Deputies to prioritize the concerns of the people, including the soaring cost of living, exchange rates, fuel prices, mealie meal prices, and the state of democracy than accuse

We appeal to Hon. Mulusa to prioritize more pressing national matters than drag KDC into partisan politics, an arena we have no interest and do not have plans to take that path either today or tomorrow. Both the Chief whip and members of the public must note that KDC is a pressure group and has zero agenda to form a political party or be transformed into one anytime.

We would like disassociate KDC from the political decisions, alignment and positions of all its individual members including Mr Muhabi Lungu. Moreover, as UMODZI KUM’AWA, we shall remain a pressure group that aims to promote and advance the rights of Easterners and beyond by advocating for equal distribution of national resources in all sectors.

As KDC, our goal and focus is on promoting unity among Easterners by integrating our people into national developmental agendas for fairness, equality and inclusion.

Umodzi Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) aims to strategically advance development programs for the people of Eastern Province in the broader context for the modernization and development of Zambia by advocating and defending for their interests and rights in all sectors. The coalition recognizes that the region has abundant natural resources and the local people must always be engaged and prioritized to discover and actualize their full developmental potential just like other Zambians elsewhere.

Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’AWA

Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON