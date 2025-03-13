No Constitutional Amendments Before 2026: Zambians Must Reject President Hichilema’s Hidden Agenda- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

No Constitutional Amendments Before 2026: Zambians Must Reject President Hichilema’s Hidden Agenda





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



President Hakainde Hichilema is playing a dangerous game with Zambia’s democracy. During his address to the youths in Mongu while commemorating National Youth Day, he condemned calls for public protests against his proposed constitutional amendments. With blatant arrogance, he questioned whether those calling for demonstrations had even seen the Draft Constitution, claiming that the amendments are being made with good intentions.





But the Zambian people are not blind, nor are they foolish. If these amendments are truly in the best interest of the nation, then why all the secrecy? Why has the process been shrouded in mystery? The real questions that demand urgent answers are:





When were the proposed amendments to the Draft Constitution made?



Who drafted them?



Who provided input into them?



Which stakeholders were consulted and when?





These are fundamental questions that President Hichilema has failed to answer because the truth is damning. There has been no genuine consultation. There has been no national consensus. Instead, a few handpicked individuals loyal to his regime are trying to force amendments down the throats of Zambians in the dead of night.





A Reckless and Selfish Attempt to Dismantle Democracy



Many key stakeholders including opposition parties, civil society organizations, and constitutional experts have outrightly rejected President Hichilema’s attempt to amend the Constitution just a year before the 2026 general elections. It is an insult to Zambians that he would push for such drastic changes at such a critical time.





The so-called urgent need for amendments under the guise of women’s and youth rights, proportional representation, constituency delimitation, and fixing “lacunae” is nothing but a smokescreen. The true intention behind these changes has nothing to do with empowering Zambians. It is a calculated move to entrench his grip on power.





President Hichilema’s Real Plan: A Power Grab Disguised as Reform



Through secret meetings, political maneuvers, and manipulative tactics, President Hichilema’s true intentions have been exposed. Hidden within his proposed amendments are dangerous provisions designed to consolidate his rule, weaken electoral accountability, and dismantle democracy in Zambia.





His real agenda includes:



1. Extending the Presidential term from five years to seven years. This is a shameless attempt to cling to power for two extra years without a fresh mandate from the people. This is nothing short of a constitutional coup.





2. Abolishing the Running Mate clause. This is a clear strategy to weaken the Vice Presidency and remove any potential challenge to his authority. Without a running mate system, he can pick and remove Vice Presidents at will, turning them into mere puppets.





3. Scrapping the 50 plus 1 electoral system and bringing back First Past the Post. This is a sinister move that would allow a candidate to win the presidency with a minority vote, avoiding the need for a majority consensus. This would open the door to a president being elected with as little as 30 percent of the vote, completely disregarding the will of the people.





4. Abolishing Presidential term limits. This is the most dangerous and undemocratic amendment of all. If this clause is removed, nothing will stop President Hichilema from ruling for life just like the African dictators of the past. This would be the final nail in the coffin for Zambian democracy.





Zambians Must Rise and Reject This Constitutional Betrayal



President Hichilema’s plot to amend the Constitution before 2026 is not about progress. It is about power. It is about ensuring that he remains in control beyond his current term regardless of whether Zambians still want him as their leader.





If these amendments were truly about protecting democracy and empowering citizens, why not wait until after the 2026 elections? Why the rush? The answer is clear because President Hichilema knows that if Zambians have a fair and transparent electoral process, his chances of re-election are far from guaranteed.





The people of Zambia must not allow this betrayal to happen. We must reject these amendments in their entirety. We must stand firm and refuse to be manipulated. Zambia belongs to the people, not to politicians who seek to rewrite the Constitution for their selfish gain.





President Hichilema, We Say NO to Constitutional Amendments Before 2026



Zambians will not be fooled. We will not be silenced. We will not allow our democracy to be dismantled by those who think they are above the will of the people.





The Constitution is not a personal document that can be edited at the convenience of one man. Any constitutional changes must only happen after the 2026 elections with full national participation and transparency.



President Hichilema, listen to the people. Zambia says NO to constitutional amendments before 2026.