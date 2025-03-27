

NO CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS BEFORE 2026



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambians are fed up. While your government wants to rush to amend the Constitution, ordinary citizens are battling a collapsing economy, unbearable prices, and shattered promises. Why the rush? Is this truly for the people, or is it yet another scheme to protect political interests?





Zambians are not interested in constitutional amendments that serve politicians. What they need is leadership that delivers results. If you insist on changing the Constitution, then let’s use this opportunity to add accountability clauses that hold leaders responsible. No more empty speeches. No more excuses. No more failed leadership.





These are the proposed accountability clauses:



1. If you fail to fulfill your campaign promises, you must step down. Zambians voted based on your words. If those words were lies, you have no right to lead!



2. If you fail to reduce the exchange rate by 14:00, you must step down. The Kwacha is collapsing. The economy is on life support. No more explanations—fix it or leave!





3. If you fail to reduce the price of a 25kg bag of mealie meal to K50, you must step down. Zambians are going to bed hungry while leaders sit comfortably. If you cannot provide affordable food, step aside!



4. If you fail to reduce the price of fertilizer to K250, you must step down. Agriculture is the backbone of Zambia’s economy. If you cannot support farmers, you are failing the nation.





5. If you fail to end load shedding, you must step down. Power cuts are destroying businesses, hospitals, and schools. Zambians demand electricity, not excuses!



6. If you fail to reduce the cost of living, you must step down. Prices are skyrocketing, and salaries remain stagnant. If you cannot bring relief, step down!





7. If you fail to cut down on foreign trips, you must step down. You cannot continue gallivanting around the world while the nation suffers. Fix Zambia first!



8. If you fail to reduce the cost of doing business, you must step down. High taxes, expensive licenses, and bureaucracy are killing businesses. Make Zambia investor-friendly or leave office!



9. If you fail to stop police brutality, you must step down. Zambians should not live in fear of the very police meant to protect them. End the brutality, or step aside!



10. If you continue with political arrests, you must step down. Democracy is not about silencing opposition through intimidation. Respect human rights, or go home!





11. If you fail to fight corruption, you must step down. Corruption is robbing the country of progress. If you cannot stop the rot, you have no business leading!



12. If you borrow from the IMF, you must step down. Zambia cannot keep sinking in debt while leaders make reckless financial decisions. Stop selling the country or resign!





13. If you continue making empty speeches instead of taking action, you must step down. Zambians are tired of talk. We need action, not endless speeches!



14. If you fail to stop political intimidation, you must step down. Free speech is a fundamental right. No Zambian should live in fear of expressing their opinion!





15. If you fail to reduce the price of fuel, you must step down. The cost of transport is crippling businesses and families. If you can’t fix it, step aside!



16. If you commission unfinished CDF toilets, you must step down. Stop deceiving Zambians with substandard and incomplete projects. We deserve better!





17. If you fail to revamp the economy, you must step down. Leadership is about solutions. If you can’t fix the economy, someone else will!



18. If you don’t condemn and arrest violent party cadres, you must step down. No Zambian should be terrorized by political thugs. Clean up your party or resign!





19. If you are a liar, you must step down. Leadership is about trust. If you cannot be honest with the people, you are unfit to lead!



Enough Is Enough – Zambians Demand Accountability!



Mr. President, this is not a joke. Zambians are not your personal experiment. The country is suffering and you want to be playing games with people’s lives. No more deception, no more excuses, no more betrayal!



No Constitutional Amendments Before 2026. Fix the economy first‼️