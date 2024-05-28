NO CRIMINAL SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO HIDE IN A TRIBE- SIKAILE SIKAILE

NO CRIMINAL SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO HIDE IN A TRIBE

Fellow countrymen and women,

The confusion you see in our country is not isolated. We have been robbed by our own fellow citizens, much like we were during the brutal slave trade. When fighting corruption, we must focus on the criminal actions of the individuals involved, not their tribe. Thieves exist in every tribe, and this is why we need the laws of Zambia to address such individuals.

My appeal goes to the church in Zambia, which has become a hiding place for those who have stolen public resources. Church leaders, please preach what the Bible says. Financial crimes have caused millions of deaths in our country. Money meant to improve the health sector so our mothers can deliver safely is diverted by some criminals in public institutions. We need to be firm and fight this cancer.

An example we must learn from is the case of Ntumpa and Makasa University in the Northern Circuit. This illustrates how heartless PF was, stealing from the same people who gave them 100% of their votes. When the government finds someone wanting and there is evidence, let us support them so they can do better. If those universities were built there could be a lot of job opportunities for the Northern circuit, but a few thieves priotized their self interest at an expense of million local people there.

If I may ask, how many of you, my Bemba relatives from Muchinga, Northern, and Luapula, are benefiting from the looting of Ntumpa and Makasa University? A few individuals walked away with the money, and when they are asked to account for their actions, some selfish politicians want to drag all Bembas—who don’t even know how these monies were stolen and enjoyed—into a tribal war.

Let us stand firm in fighting corruption in our nation. Billions of dollars are in individuals’ pockets, especially in offshore accounts. That’s why you see people being notorious. Today, we are battling a high cost of living because we are servicing the same loans that some individuals accumulated and later shared instead of investing in our economy.

No criminal is happy that Hakainde Hichilema is the president because their looting cartels have been cut off. This is why they are determined to use any means possible to dislodge HH and his government.All these maneuvers are designed to psychologically prepare ordinary citizens to rise against the government when judgments in financial crimes cases are issued, as most of these cases are straightforward.

My warning goes to all those in the current government: fear public resources and be content with your salary. If you are engaged in any criminal activity thinking you’re smart, your time is coming, and you too shall face justice.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST