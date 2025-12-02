🇻🇪 No help will come to Maduro: Venezuela, amid U.S. tensions, cannot count on allies





The Wall Street Journal reports that neither Russia, China, nor Iran are prepared to intervene, despite years of anti-American rhetoric.





Caracas’ network of allies is falling apart. Cuba, Iran, and Nicaragua are too weak economically. Russia is bogged down in the war with Ukraine, while China is preoccupied with its own problems.





Moscow and Beijing are focused on building relations with Trump and are unwilling to spend political capital on Maduro.