“NO HIDDEN AGENDA IN CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ASSURES TRADITIONAL LEADERS”



13th April, 2025



During an interactive meeting with the House of Chiefs held this afternoon, President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders to drive national development. The meeting was chaired by the newly elected Chairperson, Chief Choongo of Monze.





“Traditional leaders are the custodians of our traditions and culture. Their collaboration is essential for the success of government programs, especially under our decentralisation efforts such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” President Hichilema stated.



The Head of State announced government plans to support traditional leaders by expediting the construction of palaces and providing farming inputs for the 2024/2025 farming season. “This support will enable our traditional leaders to lead by example in promoting food security,” he said.





President Hichilema also emphasised the importance of responsible natural resource management. “Our natural resources belong to all Zambians. We must manage them responsibly for the benefit of current and future generations,” he urged.



Acknowledging the support received during the recent drought, the President thanked the royal highnesses and encouraged them to educate their communities on safeguarding harvests and ensuring household food security. He further called for the allocation of land towards irrigation based agriculture to boost resilience. “We must begin to prioritise irrigation based food production to withstand future climate shocks,” he said.



On the topic of constitutional amendments, President Hichilema reassured the traditional leaders of transparency and inclusiveness. “There are no hidden agendas. Citizens will be fully engaged in the process,” he assured.





He concluded by urging traditional leaders to continue fostering national unity and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with them. “We are determined to work hand-in-hand with our traditional leaders to develop our country and improve the lives of our people,” President Hichilema said.



Issued by:



Liseli Kanyanga (Ms)

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development

Contact: +260970630887



Hakainde Hichilema Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development-Zambia Presidential Delivery Unit Zambia #traditions #cdfgamechanger #governance #CDF