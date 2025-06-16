 ‘No Kings’ protests held across U.S. as Americans reject Trump’s leadership style

In an extensive show of dissent, Americans from coast to coast flooded streets, plazas, and parks on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s leadership, denouncing what organizers call a drift toward authoritarianism.

Branded under the slogan “No Kings,” the protests unfolded in hundreds of cities and towns, blending urgent calls for democratic values, immigrant rights, and civil liberties. The movement’s message was clear: the United States rejects the notion of a monarch-like presidency.

“Today, across red states and blue, rural towns and major cities, Americans stood in peaceful unity and made it clear: we don’t do kings,” said the No Kings Coalition in a statement released after the demonstrations.

Cities like New York, Seattle, Denver, and Atlanta saw tens of thousands gather, many waving American flags, chanting slogans, and brandishing signs such as “fight oligarchy” and “deport the mini-Mussolinis.” Atlanta’s event quickly hit capacity with thousands more rallying outside, while Seattle drew over 70,000 attendees, according to local officials.

Trump remained in Washington, D.C., presiding over a military celebration for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincided with his birthday. Just miles away, demonstrators in Logan Circle chanted “Trump must go now” and cheered as a golden-toilet caricature puppet of the president was wheeled through the crowd.

Demonstrations were mostly peaceful but not without incident. In Los Angeles and Portland, tensions flared as police deployed tear gas and crowd-control projectiles after events formally ended. In Salt Lake City, a downtown shooting during a march left one person critically injured and three people in custody, including the suspected shooter, AP reported.

Police Chief Brian Redd said the motive was unclear, noting, “The shooter appeared to be walking alongside the group of thousands who were marching.” Authorities are investigating whether the incident was politically driven.

In Culpepper, Virginia, a driver rammed his SUV into a dispersing crowd. The 21-year-old behind the wheel was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

Despite moments of unrest, the energy at many rallies was defiant and creative. In California, demonstrators waved upside-down American flags, raised Trump piñatas wearing crowns, and danced to music, including a remix of “Y.M.C.A.” featuring the lyric change: “young man” to “con man.” A Bolivian immigrant, C.C. Téllez, declared, “If there was space for me, I think there’s a way for everybody else to belong here as well.”

In Austin, Texas, state troopers locked down the Capitol grounds following a “credible threat” to lawmakers planning to attend. One suspect was later detained. Still, the rally went forward, opened by “War Pigs” blaring over loudspeakers.

Melissa Johnson, who drove 90 minutes to attend the protest in Jackson, Mississippi, said, “We are losing the thread of democracy in our country.” Protesters there waved signs, wore tinfoil crowns, and invited drivers to “Honk if you never text war plans.”

Emotions ran high. Tony Cropper, who traveled from Tennessee, said, “To see so many folks out here that aren’t black or brown fighting for the same causes… makes me very emotional.”

Elsewhere, like in Charlotte, marchers carried a giant Mexican flag and shouted, “No kings. No crowns. We will not bow down.” For many, the event was about reclaiming democracy and resisting fear.

Peter Varadi, a former Trump supporter, now marched with a combined U.S.-Mexican flag: “I voted for Donald Trump, and now I regret that… They’re coming for everybody.”

Even late into the evening, downtown areas remained crowded. Vendors, many immigrants themselves, sold food as music played. But calm turned chaotic outside a federal building when police moved in on horseback, using batons and wood rods to clear the area.

In Portland, police labeled protests outside a federal immigration office a “riot” and used tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber bullets. At least two were detained.