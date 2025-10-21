“No minister or government official of Madagascar shall send their children abroad for education”- President of Madagascar declares

“No minister or government official of Madagascar shall send their children abroad for education.
We are building our nation from the ground up, and this cannot be achieved with a half-hearted commitment.
To take our development seriously, we must ensure equality in our educational system.
No one receiving taxpayers’ money from Madagascar will be permitted to sponsor their children’s education abroad.
This will not be tolerated in my government!”
-President of Madagascar declares
Include medical treatment abroad.