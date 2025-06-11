“No Money for Maize, But Funds for Parliament? Zambians Question Government Priorities”





Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri has confirmed that the Zambian government does not have the financial resources to purchase more maize beyond the 543,000 metric tonnes currently budgeted for through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). Speaking to the press, Mtolo stated that any additional purchases would require variations to the national budget a process that is both politically sensitive and time-consuming.





This statement comes at a time when mealie meal prices have soared to over K450 per 25kg bag in some areas, straining already vulnerable household incomes. Zambia, a country whose staple food is maize, is facing a potential food crisis as a result of poor harvests linked to erratic rainfall patterns, climate change, and limited government support to smallholder farmers.





The revelation that there are no funds to procure more maize has sparked widespread outrage, particularly as the government is simultaneously pursuing constitutional amendments and the expansion of Parliament, initiatives that are expected to consume significant public funds. Citizens and stakeholders are questioning whether these are the right priorities in such economically precarious times.





The government argues that expanding Parliament is necessary to reflect population growth revealed in the 2022 Census and to enhance political representation. Similarly, constitutional changes are being packaged as governance improvements. However, critics argue that these are politically driven moves meant to consolidate power ahead of the 2026 general elections.





The paradox is clear: while the government lacks funds to secure food for the nation or employ thousands of trained but jobless health workers, it has committed resources to institutional and political reforms with uncertain immediate benefits. Many observers see this as a misalignment of national priorities.





Public health institutions are similarly underfunded. More than 10,000 trained nurses, doctors, and other health personnel remain unemployed, despite glaring shortages in hospitals and clinics. Patients queue for hours, essential medicines are often out of stock, and mortality rates from preventable diseases are rising.





Government officials often defend the lack of investment in healthcare and agriculture with one common phrase: “There is no money.” However, the same excuse does not seem to apply when it comes to political projects. For many, this inconsistency highlights the selective application of fiscal constraints.





Civil society organizations and independent analysts have reacted sharply. The GEARS Initiative Zambia and others have urged the government to immediately halt the constitutional review and parliamentary expansion, arguing that such reforms should be deferred until Zambia achieves economic stability and food security.





Opposition leaders have seized on the issue as evidence of failed leadership. Socialist Party President Fred M’membe said, “You cannot amend the Constitution while your people starve. Prioritize life before law.” Similar sentiments have been echoed by other parties, warning that the ruling UPND risks losing public trust.





Public discontent is growing. Social media platforms are awash with criticism. Zambians are expressing anger using phrases like, “You can’t eat amendments,” “No maize, no medicine, but more MPs?” and “Starving in silence while Parliament expands.” These sentiments reflect a growing frustration with the government’s detachment from everyday realities.





At the core of this issue is the national budget itself, which many argue is tilted more toward political expenditure than human development. Key sectors such as education, health, and agriculture are underfunded in real terms, while the cost of governance salaries, allowances, and legislative activities continues to rise.





Experts from institutions like the Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) have proposed a re-prioritization of government spending. They suggest reallocating funds from political and administrative areas toward critical sectors that directly impact livelihoods, especially food production and healthcare delivery.





The Minister’s remarks about the maize ceiling reveal more than just budgetary limitations; they expose a deeper governance problem one of political optics taking precedence over pressing social needs. When a government cannot feed its people or treat its sick, its legitimacy is gradually eroded.





With the 2026 general elections approaching, how the government navigates these competing demands will be crucial. If it continues to prioritize political restructuring over food security and basic services, it risks fueling disillusionment, social unrest, and electoral backlash.





In the end, governance is not judged by legal reforms or the number of MPs, but by the quality of life for citizens. A hungry nation does not need more parliamentary seatsit needs maize, jobs, health services, and hope. The real question Zambians are asking is simple: Can we eat your priorities?



