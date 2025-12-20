“NO MORE BEGGING!” Namibia’s President Fires Defiant Message to the World



Namibia’s President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has delivered a bold and uncompromising message to the international community, declaring that her country will no longer play the role of a beggar while sitting on vast natural resources.





Speaking with striking clarity, the President insisted that Namibia has the means to stand on its own feet and chart its own economic destiny. “We cannot be a beggar in the international community when we have resources,” she said, a statement that has quickly resonated at home and beyond Namibia’s borders.





Her remarks signal a strong push for economic self-reliance, value addition and fair partnerships, rather than dependence on aid. Supporters have hailed the stance as a proud assertion of national dignity, while critics say it raises tough questions about how resources are managed.





Either way, the message is clear: Namibia wants respect, not handouts and the President is drawing a firm line.