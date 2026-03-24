CRUZ TO TRUMP: NO MORE IRAN TALKS — GIVE THE MULLAHS THE MADURO TREATMENT OR TAKE THEM OUT





Senator Ted Cruz delivered a no-nonsense message on Fox News: enough with the fake negotiations. The Iranian regime is stalling for time while it rebuilds its missile arsenal, drones, and nuclear program. President Trump should offer only one deal — the same one he gave Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.





“I said the Ayatollah is not negotiating in good faith,” Cruz recounted. “My advice to the president was that there was only one deal he should accept — was what he offered Maduro.”





Cruz laid it out clearly: Trump gave Maduro a clear exit ramp — flee into exile or face justice. Maduro refused, got arrested, and is now sitting in a U.S. prison. The same choice now faces Iran’s leaders.





“President Trump gave Maduro the option to flee — if the Ayatollah and the mullahs want to take that deal, that’s a deal worth accepting.”





With the Ayatollah gone and the regime weaker than ever, Cruz is urging Trump not to miss this historic opening. No more delays, no more empty promises from Tehran. Either the mullahs pack up and leave, or America finishes the job and clears the path for a government that doesn’t threaten the free world.





This is leadership that puts strength and American security first — exactly what voters demanded. The regime’s days are numbered.