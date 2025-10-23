NO MORE POLITICS AT CHURCH, PRIESTS CAUTIONED – Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop George Lungu

NO MORE POLITICS AT CHURCH, PRIESTS CAUTIONED – BISHOP



CHIPATA Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop George Lungu has directed priests in the diocese not to allow any political figure or aspirant to campaign or make political statements during liturgical celebrations or Church events.





This follows an incident in which some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament led by Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile, turned up and began dancing during the Catholic Women’s Organisation Pilgrimage of Hope at St. Anne’s Cathedral Parish last Sunday.





Bishop Lungu expressed concern over the growing trend of politicians attending Church gatherings and using such occasions to advance their political ambitions through acts of apparent generosity.





In a statement issued by Diocesan Communications Director Fr Gabriel Mwanza in Chipata yesterday,

Bishop Lungu said that it often happens when politicians are designated as “Guests of Honour” or are allowed to “greet the people.”





The Bishop encouraged the laity to continue supporting the local Church but cautioned them to be wary of politicians who exploited generosity for self interest.





“Despite the economic struggles and poverty, we must not opt for easy but unsustainable solutions. Instead, we must work hard to build a self-supporting, self-ministering, and self-propagating Church anchored on honesty and concerted effort”.





“While donations to the Church or community projects may appear generous on the surface, we must

discern the true motives behind them. Too often, such gestures aim to gain political favour and buy votes

ahead of elections rather than serve the genuine needs of the people,” he said.



