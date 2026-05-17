No “Nuclear Football” Incident Reported During Trump’s 2026 China Visit



Unlike the tense 2017 visit, there were no reported incidents involving the U.S. presidential “nuclear football” during Donald Trump’s May 13-15, 2026 trip to Beijing for meetings with Xi Jinping.





The issue gained worldwide attention during Trump’s 2017 visit to China after reports emerged of a confrontation between Chinese security personnel and a U.S. military aide carrying the nuclear command briefcase near the Great Hall of the People.

This time, however, the visit reportedly proceeded under extremely strict security coordination between American and Chinese authorities, with no public signs of friction surrounding the highly sensitive nuclear command protocols.

The “nuclear football” is the secure emergency command briefcase carried near the U.S. president at all times, allowing rapid communication and authorization procedures related to America’s nuclear arsenal.