No One Buries Democracy: Akashambatwa’s PF Eulogy Is an Affront to Zambia’s Democratic Spirit



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The recent statement attributed to Akashambatwa Masheke, widely regarded as a staunch UPND sympathiser, that the interment of Zambia’s 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on June 23 will “mark the end of the Patriotic Front (PF)” is not only deeply offensive but a chilling affront to the values of pluralism, respect, and democracy that Zambia holds dear.





President Lungu’s passing is a solemn moment for national unity, reflection, and reconciliation. It is not a stage for political opportunists to proclaim the demise of one of the country’s most influential opposition parties. To invoke the supposed end of PF at the burial of its longest-serving leader is more than poor taste; it is vulgar, undemocratic, and profoundly disrespectful to the millions of Zambians who still identify with the party’s vision and values.





We must ask Mr. Masheke whether this statement was a spontaneous misjudgment or a scripted message crafted by those in power, desperate to eliminate political competition through narrative manipulation and propaganda disguised as commentary.





Who gave you the moral authority to pronounce the death of a political party that remains legally constituted, structurally intact, and widely supported, despite relentless efforts by the UPND-led administration to destabilize it?





If Mr. Masheke possessed even a shred of moral discernment or respect for the nation’s grief, he would have spoken with maturity and chosen unity over provocation. Instead, in typical UPND fashion, he opted for political mockery, further reinforcing public fears that the current leadership views opposition not as a constitutional pillar but as a threat to be eliminated.





Equally disturbing is the chorus of rogue UPND-controlled media platforms such as Koswe, the Watchdog, Kalemba, and The Zambian Accurate, which have amplified this narrative. Rather than display decency, these outlets have appeared to revel in the passing of a former Head of State. Their coverage has been callous, celebratory, and devoid of the respect and dignity expected in moments of national mourning. If anything, they treat President Lungu’s death as a political win rather than a human loss.





Let it be known: you do not bury a political movement with a man. PF is not a person. It is a people-powered institution built on the voices of millions, on electoral victories, on community presence across provinces, and on a legacy that far outlives any funeral rhetoric or partisan posturing. No matter how tasteless or triumphant the propaganda may be, it cannot erase the influence of a movement deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.





Zambia’s democracy thrives on the competition of ideas, not on orchestrated monologues or premature declarations. To use a funeral as a platform to pronounce the end of a political party is not only shameful; it is a direct insult to the Constitution, to democracy, and to the grieving nation.





If Mr. Masheke and others who share his view believe the PF is finished, let them prove it through the democratic process and through free and fair elections. Not at the graveside of a leader who served the nation with distinction.





Zambia needs sober-minded leadership. It needs men and women who understand the gravity of death, who can honor the pain of national loss, and who rise above politics during moments that demand maturity. What it does not need are opportunists who exploit funerals to score partisan points.





Grow up, Mr. Masheke. A man of your age should understand that democracy cannot be buried. And history will not forget those who try.





To the UPND sympathisers celebrating behind keyboards and anonymous pages, be reminded: President Lungu’s legacy lives on. His memory will not fade. His “Alebwelelapo” slogan still echoes in the hearts of suffering Zambians who long for a return to leadership that prioritized their interests. You may silence the man, but you will not silence the movement. Not now. Not ever.