“No One Can Rename MMD,” Declares Party Founder Mbikusita Lewanika



Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) founder Mr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has firmly stated that no individual has the authority to rename or rebrand the MMD, describing such attempts as a betrayal of Zambia’s democratic foundation.





He made the remarks when the leadership of Operation Save MMD, led by its Chairperson Hon. Gaston Sichilima, paid a courtesy call on him on Sunday, November 9, 2025.





The delegation included Mr. Dauzeni Tembo (Chairperson for Security), Mr. Charles Kaile (National Coordinator), Mr. Malambo (Lusaka Province Coordinator), and Ms. Muma (Lusaka Province Chairlady).





Hon. Sichilima said the visit followed recent controversy surrounding Dr. Nevers Mumba’s pronouncement that the MMD had been rebranded into the New Nation Party a claim that has attracted widespread criticism.





“Dr. Mumba has formed a new political party, not rebranded MMD,” Sichilima clarified. “The MMD remains a distinct and legally registered political organization. Those of us who worked under the New Hope MMD faction have now reunited under one authentic MMD.”





In his response, Mr. Mbikusita Lewanika passionately reflected on the MMD’s historic journey, reminding the delegation that the party’s roots lie in the collective will of Zambians who fought for multiparty democracy and freedom.





“No one can rename the MMD,” he said emphatically. “This party was born out of sacrifice. I personally used my own resources and even offered my house as the first MMD secretariat, which I eventually lost but I never claimed to own it.”





He warned that undermining the MMD’s existence would be equivalent to destroying Zambia’s democratic identity, adding that he remains committed to defending the party’s legacy despite retiring from active politics.





“Killing the MMD would amount to killing democracy itself,” he stressed.



Hon. Sichilima expressed gratitude for the counsel, assuring Mr. Lewanika that Operation Save MMD will continue to uphold the founding vision and protect the party’s constitutional standing.





“We will defend the MMD’s name, heritage, and purpose with unity and discipline,” Sichilima said.





The meeting marked a moment of reflection and renewal for the former ruling party as members seek to restore its integrity and relevance in Zambia’s political space.



©️ KUMWESU | November 11, 2025