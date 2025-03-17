NO ONE CAN SEPARATE THE CATHOLIC CHURCH FROM UPND GOVERNMENT – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

NO ONE CAN SEPARATE THE CHURCH FROM UPND GOVERNMENT – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



AS HE CALLS FOR THE NATION TO PRAY FOR POPE FRANCIS





President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Church and the UPND government, emphasizing their shared vision for national development.



Speaking at Chikuni Mission, he expressed gratitude for the mission’s commitment to agriculture and food security in Southern Province.



He assured citizens that his government is working tirelessly to address drought-related challenges and pledged that within three years, Zambia will be better prepared to withstand future droughts.





The President urged citizens to embrace a culture of production, stating that value addition will lead to improved quality of life and increased employment opportunities.



“We view the Church as a vital partner in national development, and no one can separate the Church from the UPND government,” President Hichilema said.





He commended the Catholic Church for its role in education, healthcare, and social services, highlighting its impact on Zambia’s economic growth.



The Head of State further called on all churches to unite in prayer for Pope Francis, acknowledging the Pope’s global influence in promoting peace, justice, and compassion.





“We must stand in solidarity with the Catholic Church and pray for Pope Francis,” he said.



The President emphasized the role of spiritual leadership in shaping moral values and governance, reinforcing the need for collaboration between the Church and the state.





He announced plans to upgrade the road from Rusangu to Chikuni Mission and extend it to Gwembe, Chisekese, and Magoye to bituminous standards.



He also confirmed that the government will establish a solar power station to provide reliable electricity to Chikuni, Rusangu, and surrounding communities.





President Hichilema reiterated his commitment to revamping Chikuni Ranch, ensuring its continued role in livestock production and food security.



As part of his support, he donated ten heifers and one bull, encouraging other stakeholders to contribute towards the sustainability of the initiative.





At the same event, Bishop Raphael Mweempwa of Monze Diocese echoed the President’s sentiments, urging unity and collaboration to tackle national issues.



He highlighted the Church’s commitment to social justice, education, and healthcare while calling for improved infrastructure, particularly better roads, to boost economic growth.



“The partnership between the Church and the government is not new; it has existed since 1906. There is no animosity between us,” he said.





The Bishop commended the government’s efforts in empowering local communities through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



He said the initiative has significantly contributed to infrastructure development, including the construction of classroom blocks.





Recognizing the government’s response to climate challenges, Bishop Mweempwa noted that the government’s proactive response to the recent drought through programs such as Cash for Work has not only provided economic relief but has also encouraged productivity, especially among women and youth.





“These initiatives foster resilience, self-reliance, and environmental responsibility, contributing to a healthier and cleaner community,” he said.



He also expressed gratitude for the provision of food relief, adding that the government’s food relief efforts have been a great support for many, and for that, they are deeply grateful.





Meanwhile, Fr. Gregory Mulobela, who is also the lector for the mission, appealed for government and private sector support to sustain the station’s community services, including cultural preservation and education.



