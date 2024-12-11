No one can stop Lungu – Lubinda
Given Lubinda, a staunch supporter of Edgar Lungu, has vowed that the former president will defy the odds and appear on the 2026 presidential ballot.
This comes despite the Constitutional Court’s judgment, delivered yesterday, which deemed Lungu ineligible to contest future elections.
Lungu himself has been emitting signals of defiance, proclaiming just days ago that he would feature on the 2026 ballot, regardless of the court’s decision.
Following the judgment, Lungu who has been picked as Tonse Alliance presidential candidate for 2026 announced that he had set in motion his mysterious “Plan B,” designed to facilitate his return to State House.
Speaking at a press briefing after the Court verdict yesterday, Lubinda vowed that no one in the country will ever stop his boss from running for presidency in 2026.
He disclosed that as it stands, the PF party and Tonse Alliance will use what they described as the current confusion in the country to invest in mingalato after mingalato just to have Lungu claiming that he is the most feared political opponent of President Hakainde Hichilema.
The former Justice minister said Lungu did not even want to come back into politics but was forced by members to consider the decision.
He claimed that Lungu’s main aim of resurfacing is to ensure that the democracy is restored across the country.
“We are the ones who went to tell president Lungu that we want you on the ballot paper. When Lungu stands in 2026, he won’t come again in 2031, there are others in the alliance who can succced him and we shall succeed him but for the 2026 he is our man and no one will stop us,” said Lubinda.
“We are not in agreement with this judgement, we are still standing firm that ours is eligible. We can use our own mingalato there many options to bring Lungu back we will take advantage of the confusion in the country to do mingalato.”
He stated that the judgement has made the alliance stronger as it will now be easy for them to convince citizens that Lungu means well.
“We are fortified, come rain, come thunder, come sunshine, Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot paper,” he said.
Lubinda further claimed that inspector general of police Graphael Musamba has shrunk the democratic space in the country through the way police officers behave in public.
He said Musamba should reflect on his actions and work for Zambians.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, December 11, 2024
But this arrogancy and pride will make someone in the end look like a grasshopper.
Boma ni Boma and if from outside you try to undermine government institutions, you will have yourself to blame. Fili okotoleya. I have seen umuntu ukumwimya by P in the air. Muli ka trouse bamufwemba umuntu what more with you. I remember Lusambo harrasing major kachingwe when Lusamba was a die hard cadre in MMD. we will see. I remember how lubinda was slapped by his own cadres in kabwata what more with the law itself even to dare the POLICE kuyiletelela, there’s what they call wuzakambila kusogolu. tuli pano wina azalila! azalila!
Hate to bust you bubble man…the courts just did….or you didnt get the memo?
Lubinda, finshi bakulisha kanshi
There is no way ECL will appear on the ballot when the Concourt has ruled that he is not eligible. Remember forcing matters is likely to be treason. As former Minister of Justice, Lubinda knows how serious treason is.
This is the same Lubinda who, in 2021, was telling us that Mr. Lungu is a formidable candidate and that the opposition were scared of him when in actual fact he was reaching out for an unconstitutional third term.
The Constitutional Court went on to grant him a third bite at the cherry and we, the voters, finally delivered our verdict and showed him the exit when the formidable candidate suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of a candidate who was denied the opportunity to campaign.
Now he is back with the same worn out message.
Am sure Tonse Alliance will print their own ballot papers in plan B.
Arrogant PF, what makes them so defiant?
Tonse Alliance unless you don’t want to participate in 2026 elections.
Those are the same sentiments which some people including some crew members of Titanic had. Even when it started sinking, they were refusing saying that Titanic can’t sink, not even God can sink it. But they saw it first break into pieces and started sinking piece after piece until it was all swallowed by the cold waters of Atlantic ocean. The Court has ruled and it’s over for Lungu, your arrogance will not take you anywhere. Just accept and move on, with or without Lungu, life should continue. You should even thank God for the time he gave you, MCS, founder of PF just ruled for three years but you, you were there for seven years, what more do you want? Zambia is bigger than Lungu or PF. No one can stop Lungu but the law can stop him and it has stopped him. Unless you want to impose him on us which is not possible.
Chikala lubinda, wake up
The Con Court just ended basterd LUNGU’s political life.
Ati know one can stop LUNGU
What a bunch of baboon’s
These are all cooked up idiots who have no purpose in life except to sabotage the present government so they can loot the money again. PF is dead and instead of resurrecting the dwindling dying party, all Lubinda and his bunch of goons want is to see ECL back at the helm again. I’m sorry it will never ever happen. The rule of law is in place and it has to be respected. President HH should be ruthless with anyone found breaking the law especially PF bafoons.