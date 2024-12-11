No one can stop Lungu – Lubinda



Given Lubinda, a staunch supporter of Edgar Lungu, has vowed that the former president will defy the odds and appear on the 2026 presidential ballot.



This comes despite the Constitutional Court’s judgment, delivered yesterday, which deemed Lungu ineligible to contest future elections.





Lungu himself has been emitting signals of defiance, proclaiming just days ago that he would feature on the 2026 ballot, regardless of the court’s decision.





Following the judgment, Lungu who has been picked as Tonse Alliance presidential candidate for 2026 announced that he had set in motion his mysterious “Plan B,” designed to facilitate his return to State House.





Speaking at a press briefing after the Court verdict yesterday, Lubinda vowed that no one in the country will ever stop his boss from running for presidency in 2026.





He disclosed that as it stands, the PF party and Tonse Alliance will use what they described as the current confusion in the country to invest in mingalato after mingalato just to have Lungu claiming that he is the most feared political opponent of President Hakainde Hichilema.





The former Justice minister said Lungu did not even want to come back into politics but was forced by members to consider the decision.



He claimed that Lungu’s main aim of resurfacing is to ensure that the democracy is restored across the country.





“We are the ones who went to tell president Lungu that we want you on the ballot paper. When Lungu stands in 2026, he won’t come again in 2031, there are others in the alliance who can succced him and we shall succeed him but for the 2026 he is our man and no one will stop us,” said Lubinda.



“We are not in agreement with this judgement, we are still standing firm that ours is eligible. We can use our own mingalato there many options to bring Lungu back we will take advantage of the confusion in the country to do mingalato.”





He stated that the judgement has made the alliance stronger as it will now be easy for them to convince citizens that Lungu means well.



“We are fortified, come rain, come thunder, come sunshine, Edgar Lungu will be on the ballot paper,” he said.





Lubinda further claimed that inspector general of police Graphael Musamba has shrunk the democratic space in the country through the way police officers behave in public.



He said Musamba should reflect on his actions and work for Zambians.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 11, 2024