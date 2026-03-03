NO ONE IS ABOVE ZAMBIAN LAW, ABUSE, BIAS AND LAWLESSNESS MUST STOP- Tonse Alliance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



March 3, 2026



NO ONE IS ABOVE ZAMBIAN LAW, ABUSE, BIAS AND LAWLESSNESS MUST STOP





The Tonse Alliance strongly condemns the reported inhumane mistreatment of a young Zambian woman by managers at Zamfresh Limited. Even where theft or forgery is suspected, no employer has the authority to take the law into their own hands.

Allegations of locking an employee in a room and subjecting her to degrading treatment, if established, constitute serious violations of her dignity, rights, and the laws of the Republic of Zambia.





Zambian labour legislation is explicit on how workplace grievances and alleged misconduct must be handled. The Industrial and Labour Relations Act (Cap 269) provides clear legal procedures for addressing disputes and disciplinary matters.

Employers are obligated to follow due process and lawful channels, not intimidation, unlawful detention, or extrajudicial punishment.





We are equally concerned by reports suggesting that the Zambia Police Service may have appeared to justify or downplay the alleged misconduct. The Police Service must uphold its constitutional mandate to act impartially and professionally, particularly where citizens allege abuse. Public confidence depends on neutrality, fairness, and transparency.





The Tonse Alliance calls for a thorough, independent investigation and full accountability for any acts of unlawful confinement or assault. Zambia is governed by the rule of law, not by influence, nationality, or power. Justice must be firm, fair, and visibly impartial.





Issued by:

Chanoda Ngwira F

National Chairman – Labour and Social Services

Tonse Alliance