NO ONE MAN COMMANDO METHOD AND PROCESS TOWARDS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS- Saboi Imboela

NO ONE MAN COMMANDO METHOD AND PROCESS TOWARDS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS, PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TOLD



13|03|2025. Lusaka Province, Zambia.



As the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), we are absolutely shocked by President Hakainde Hichilema’s revelation on 12 March, Youth Day, that youths have agreed to amend the Constitution.





While we acknowledge the need for progressive clauses in the Constitution, we strongly disagree with the president’s ‘one man commando’ approach to amending the Constitution.





We are concerned that the President’s actions demonstrate ignorance of Constitutional procedures and disregard for his mandate to defend and protect the Constitution. We urge him to follow legally laid down procedures and consult stakeholders through a Constitution Review Commission which is the body tasked with examining and potentially amending the Zambian constitution.





We have several questions for President Hichilema:



• Who did you agree with to amend the Constitution?



• Kindly name the youth groups or organizations that supported or endorsed these amendments.





• What forum or Constitution Review Commission (CRC) did you convene to review and propose amendments? Kindly name the members of this forum or CRC.



• Where are their Terms of Reference?



• What methodology did this CRC adopt and did their proposed methodology garner the necessary public support and acceptability?





• If no CRC has been put in place, who then drafted the constitution amendments that you are talking about?



• Who are the stakeholders in this whole process of the constitution amendments?





We challenge you and your party Mr. President, to be transparent and honest with the Zambian people.



We warn sternly against manipulating public opinion and using cheap politics, as this will ultimately backfire and cause a breakdown in law and order.





The Zambian people are watching, and they will hold you accountable for your actions.”



Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

Chairperson for Media

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA