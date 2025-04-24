No Opposition Alliance Coming in 2026- Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

No Opposition Alliance Coming in 2026



After consulting with opposition members, I’m informing you that there won’t be an opposition alliance for 2026, at least not based on the current situation. Despite the activities we’re seeing, nothing substantial will come out of them. The differences among opposition leaders are too strong to be resolved, even in 10 years.



Almost all opposition leaders would rather struggle individually than support another leader in 2026. Those willing to collaborate bring little to the table and have minimal impact.



To the opposition Presidential Candidates for 2026, this might be your last chance at the presidency. Despite advice, it seems like you’re not listening, but rather just making noise; you’re victims of your own minds and circumstances. I’m being kind with my words, considering the Cybercrime Law, maybe it’s even better you don’t get power with such minds.



When you ask people in Lusaka and the Copperbelt about the 2026 elections, many say President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND won’t win. However, when asked who could replace him, there’s confusion, and no clear legitimate alternative emerges.





Given this situation, it’s challenging to see how President Hichilema wouldn’t win next year. No matter how you feel about his performance, the question remains: who can replace him?



To the opposition presidential candidates, pursuing the presidency for 10 to 15 years might not be feasible going forward; this is or was likely your last chance. Many Zambians also want a chance at the presidency. By 2031, circumstances might change, and new leaders could emerge. Perhaps by then, it might be someone like me or a friend who takes the lead, kabile nishi children have grown up. You guys will be like Ba Nevers or Wynter lol



Off course I wanted a strong opposition for 2026 but it’s just a dream, its good for the country. But It’s time to accept reality and spare yourselves from disappointment ladies and gentlemen, there will be no serious Alliance 2026.



Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe