NO PF MP WAS PAID TO VOTE FOR BILL 7 AND LUBINDA CANT EXPEL US -Sunday Chanda

NO PF MP WAS PAID TO VOTE FOR BILL 7 AND LUBINDA CANT EXPEL US – CHANDA

KANCHIBIYA Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda, has dismissed allegations that Patriotic Front Members of Parliament were bribed by the UPND government to vote in favour of Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7 of 2025.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba recently lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission, alleging that PF MPs received bribes amounting to US$150,000 in exchange for supporting the bill.

But Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Chanda strongly denied the allegations, stating that his decision to vote in favour of Bill 7 was based on its perceived benefits to the people of Kanchibiya and Zambians at large.

He explained that he had no reason to oppose the bill after clauses he had previously objected to were removed.

Mr. Chanda expressed disappointment that, in his view, “learned individuals” were promoting what he described as malicious allegations and fabrications, which he said were tarnishing the image of Members of Parliament.

He further said he was not surprised that the claims were coming from Mr. Mwamba, whom he accused of misunderstanding the constitutional mandate of an MP.

“The people of Kanchibiya took a position that aligns with what traditional leaders had demanded,” said Mr. Chanda.

And commenting on the expulsion of PF MP’s who voted in favour of Bill 7, Mr. Chanda said Acting PF President Given Lubinda has no authority to expel members from the party, arguing that such action contravenes the party’s constitution.

He urged Mr. Lubinda to familiarise himself with the PF constitution, expressing disappointment that the directive was coming from a person trained in law.

RCV