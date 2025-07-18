NO PLANS TO LEGALIZE CANABIS – DEC



The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says there are currently no plans to legalize the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Zambia.





DEC Director General Nason Banda noted that despite growing calls from some sections of society for the legalization of cannabis, there is no existing law that permits such activities.



Speaking to ZNBC News in Solwezi, Mr. Banda emphasized that cannabis cultivation in Zambia is only permitted for medical and scientific purposes and is strictly regulated by the Commission.





He explained that only cannabis with a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) level below 0.3 percent is allowed for cultivation under license, and any cultivation outside this legal framework remains prohibited.





Mr. Banda further warned that the Commission will continue to destroy illegal cannabis fields and arrest those found engaging in unlawful cultivation.



ZNBC