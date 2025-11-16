THE TRUTH ABOUT LOAD SHEDDING IN ZAMBIA … ‼️‼️



….and why you shouldn’t believe those who claim it will end when they win in 2026.

——————————————————————————-





Load shedding has affected all of us, everyone including those in charge of leading us… no one has been exempted…..BUT to say when some people win , they will bring a stop  to load shedding is a lie that we should never believe ever again….. PEOPLE NEED TO BE SINCERE AS THEY CAMPAIGN TO BE ELECTED IN THESE POSITIONS OF AUTHORITY…. NO SWEET TALKING ‼️‼️





As a person who had honest conversations with the engineers at Kariba North Bank…. I can’t be moved by such a declaration, in fact anyone who says the moment they win .. load shedding will end doesn’t know what they are talking about…





By the way, even the UPND underestimated the power crisis issue when they were in opposition, they thought PF were just being reckless until they found out the real problems and realized we are in deep eish 





The power crisis we are facing can’t be sorted just by someone winning power, it needs serious planning and investment which most governments have been avoiding because of the huge expenses that this investment would cost.





Taking the words of one engineer that I had a conversation with at Kariba North Bank, For the longest time as a country, we have relied on the Kariba Dam for hydropower generation, while at the time of it’s launch the population of the country was only about 4 million, now the population has risen to about 21 million with so many industries and houses that have been connected to the national grid overtime. Yet the production of power has even reduced due to the water levels in the dam, making it impossible to give us 100% power 24/7. In short, the demand has gone high, while the supply remains very low.





To deal with this load shedding as a country, we need another infrastructure like the Kariba Dam project even two of it if it were possible which may take close to between 7 – 10 years for us to build.



Now that’s the truth that none of the politicians will tell you…. They want you to believe they can sort out the power issue in a twinkling of an eye ️…. IT’S IMPOSSIBLE ‼️‼️





Yes the President could have promised the Dubai plan, but maybe ….just maybe he didn’t put it in context that the problems of Dubai are far from the problems of Zambia 





And that’s why at this time , anyone who tells you the moment they are voted in power, the load shedding issue will come to an end is doing nothing BUT LYING 拉 DON’T BELIEVE THEM.





For now those who can, please  get alternative sources of energy like solar , Gensets etc… otherwise this issue is not ending anytime soon.





You can choose not to get this advice and continue being lied to. The Choice is really yours.



Yours fellow Zambian,



Kazungo Emmanuel Ndeya

Aka – KEN Dumbo