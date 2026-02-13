“NO REFERENDUM, NO DEAL!” OPPOSITION FIRES WARNING SHOT OVER TERM EXTENSION BID



Opposition leader and Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) Chairman Jameson Timber has sounded the alarm after reports that Cabinet has adopted principles of a Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at extending presidential and parliamentary terms without putting the matter to a national referendum.





Timber described the move as a “defining constitutional moment” for Zimbabwe, coming just a day after the Constitutional Court granted urgent access in a challenge to Resolution 1 of 2024.





He warned that any amendment touching presidential tenure strikes at the people’s sovereign right to choose their leader and cannot legally be pushed through Parliament alone. “Where the Constitution demands direct consent from the people, political majorities cannot substitute themselves,” the DCP declared.





The Platform announced immediate legal action at domestic, regional and international levels, alongside parliamentary engagement and a nationwide civic mobilisation campaign.





“This is bigger than 2030,” Timber said. “It’s about whether constitutional legitimacy will triumph over constitutional abuse.”