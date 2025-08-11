NO SAFE HAVENS FOR CORRUPT INDIVIDUALS, ANYONE FOUND WANTING WILL FACE THE SWORD – KANGWA





By Grant Choonya



Kafue – 12th August 2025



In a blistering keynote that left no room for ambiguity, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has delivered a scathing takedown of corruption and theft, directing his warning shots at those who undermine service delivery and betray public trust.





Standing before district officials and a packed civic audience, Kangwa warned that government is not decentralizing theft or shielding wrongdoers, calling for immediate, decisive action against anyone found wanting.





“Government is not decentralizing theft and corruption. On behalf of the President, I am willing to overhaul the entire council and employ fresh people who are honest and ready to serve the public with dignity, Kangwa asserted with force. He did not mince words when addressing the district Commissioner and the council secretary, declaring that corruption will not be tolerated and that any wrongdoer must be dealt with without delay. “Nobody must be found protecting corrupt individuals,” he warned, insistently echoing that all those who break the law, especially where service delivery is concerned, will be held to account. “We will not hesitate to crack a whip on whomsoever is found on the wrong side of the law.”





But the tone was not solely punitive, as Mr Kangwa paid tribute to the district’s progress, commending Kafue for the robust implementation of decentralized Constituency Development Fund, cash-for-work, and food-for-work programs designed to empower and cushion the vulnerable. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving decentralization policies and systems that strengthen service delivery and transparency. Capacity building, he stressed, must accompany devolution—mentorship, training, and institutional support are essential to making decentralization work.





“Decentralization is not a destination but a continuous journey,” he noted, aimed at strengthening institutional frameworks that ensure transparency, accountability, and inclusive development so that no community is left behind and every Zambian has access to community development.





In a parallel message focused on accountability, Hon. Miriam Chonya, addressing Africa Decentralization Day at the civic centre, drew on recent Pan-African Parliament deliberations themed “Justice for Africans and people of African Descent through reparations.” She underscored that while reparations remain an ongoing pursuit against colonial injustices, Zambia bears a duty to confront modern injustices—abuse of office, corruption, and dishonesty. “As we seek reparations, those privileged to serve the public must act with the utmost accountability and responsibility,” Chonya asserted, warning that failure to do so would render us complicit in the very vices we condemn.





Meanwhile, Kafue Council Chairperson Buumba Malambo expressed gratitude for the government’s new dawn initiatives and highlighted cash-for-work’s tangible impact. She disclosed that slightly over three million kwacha sits in the fund, awaiting disbursement to the current beneficiaries at the end of the ten-day cycle. Malambo praised the Council’s record, saying that implementation and disbursement of cash-for-work funds have faced very few challenges, a testament to effective administration at the local level.





The event underscored a clear, dual-track message: a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and a steadfast commitment to delivering tangible benefits through decentralization.

As Secretary to Cabinet Mr Patrick Kangwa framed it, the reform agenda is not merely about policy shifts; it is about rebuilding trust, strengthening institutions, and ensuring that every Zambian can access the services and development they deserve. The administration’s posture—firm on accountability, ambitious on delivery—signals that the fight against corruption will be relentless, while the march toward devolved development remains urgent and ongoing.



CIC PRESS TEAM