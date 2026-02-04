No Scripture Says A Child Of God Cannot Have a Tattoo – Nigerian Pastor Who Recently Got One, Kingsley Okonkwo

Kingsley Okonkwo is one of the most popular preachers in Nigeria, widely loved for his opinions on romantic relationships.

The Pastor recently celebrated his 50th birthday in a manner that received backlash from all angles.

In Africa, people who have tattoos on their bodies are judged not for their actions but for their looks alone, and aside from that, most Christians have been made to believe that no member of the religion must use ink on their body.

Believers and non-believers still overlook the norms of the community to draw tattoos, but there are some people the society holds in high esteem, so expectations from them are high.

Pastors are one of these groups, but Kingsley Okonkwo has exempted himself after getting a tattoo on his 50th birthday.

Okonkwo’s action has attracted backlash, but he is defending his action in a recent interview.

According to Mr. Kingsley, there is no scripture in the Bible that says no child of God can have a tattoo on his body, but people want to crucify him for no valid reason.

“There’s no scripture that says a child of God cannot have tattoo.”



~ Nigerian Pastor , Kingsley Okonkwo says



pic.twitter.com/BM4KZA0QYz — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) February 3, 2026

The criticism from the public never ceases because people expect him to live a decent life, as most of his young followers are following his teachings and lifestyle.

He has challenged all his critics to come up with different scriptures that speak against tattoos or remain silent.