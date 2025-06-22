NO SHAVING ROW ENDS LUSAKA MARRIAGE



A 46-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka has sued his wife for refusing to have sex with him and shave him.





Friday Chowa, of Garden Park, dragged Rhoda Hanyana, 43, of the same township, to Matero Local Court.



Chowa, complained that his wife has been refusing to shave him and have sex with him for a month.





“Your honour, the way you are seeing my unkempt beard, is how my private parts are,” he said as the court burst into laughter.



Chowa said Hanyana does not respect him and that she serves him nshima with scrambled eggs or vegetables when there is chicken and meat in the fridge.





He also said Hanyana does not talk to him and to his two children.

“She has no respect for me. She hasn’t been submissive to me in all these years we have been married. She serves my food on unpresentable plates. These clothes I am wearing are dry cleaned, she doesn’t wash for me,” Chowa said.





In her defence, Hanyana said Chowa is a violent man who resorts to insults when she scolds his two biological children.



Hanyana said the last time they had sex was on May 10 this year and that she shaved him a month ago.





“He chases me out of the bedroom and sometimes pushes me from the mattress saying I should leave him. That’s why I left his bedroom,” she said.





And parents of both parties said the marriage could not work out because no one was humble between them.





The court heard that the couple has no children together but Hanyana has four children from her previous marriage while Chowa has two. The court also heard that Haniyana is Chowa’s sixth wife.





Passing judgment, Magistrate Lewis Mumba granted divorce and ordered the couple to share household goods they acquired together “This court is disappointed with you; you are supposed to be role models to the young ones,” he said.



ZDM