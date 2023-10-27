NO SINGLE PF OFFICIAL FROM MWANSABOMBWE ATTENDED THE SO-CALLED CONVENTION

….. we are not accepting the presidency of Miles Sampa because it was an illegal conference, says Mwansabombwe PF District Chairperson

Mwansabombwe… Friday October 27, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

NO single Patriotic Front official traveled and attended the so-called general conference organized by suspended Matero Member of Parliament Hon Miles Sampa, says Mwansabombwe PF District Chairperson Chomba Lupambo.

Mr Lupambo says all the PF officials in the district were busy with independence day celebrations and were shocked that Hon Sampa organized a general conference in Lusaka.

He says he did not receive any information from the PF provincial office about any convention saying the one which was held in Lusaka was illegal.

Mr Lupambo says not until the PF will have a convention called by the Secretary General of the PF Hon Raphael Nakacinda, Hon Sampa cannot be recognized as a party president.

“The so-called general conference held on the 24th October 2023 was illegal. I want to categorically state that with regards Miles Sampa and his convention, there was no single PF official who attended that general conference. When he (Sampa) had that convention we were here in Mwansabombwe celebrating Independence day after that we had a meeting as PF officials consisting of the officials from the Constituency and District. All of us the officials were present during that meeting and I wonder who attended the same general conference on behalf of Mwansabombwe PF delegates,” he said.

“As a PF district Chairperson for Mwansabombwe, I have never received any official communication from the provincial office regarding the general conference. Our party has a communication channel, procedures and a constitution which governs how we proceed as political party. Us at the district level, we get the orders from the province and I can confirm that the province never wrote to us about the convention.”

Mr Lupambo says because of the above reasons, the PF in the district will not accept the presidency of Hon Sampa as PF president.

He said the party remains royal and committed to the leadership of acting PF President Given Lubinda.