“NO SURRENDER!” Iran Vows to Fight On Until Trump ‘Realises War Is Unwinnable’





Iran’s foreign minister has delivered a defiant message, insisting Tehran has not requested a ceasefire or peace talks despite escalating tensions.





In an interview on Face the Nation, the minister rejected claims that Iran is seeking negotiations, declaring that the country is prepared to defend itself “for as long as it takes.”





Tehran’s stance signals a hardening position as the conflict intensifies. The foreign minister argued that Iran will continue its resistance until Donald Trump “realises this is an illegal war with no victory.”





The blunt remarks underline Iran’s refusal to back down, framing the confrontation as a struggle it believes it can endure longer than its opponents. Officials say the country remains ready to respond to any further escalation.





The comments are likely to further inflame tensions, raising fears that the standoff could deepen rather than move toward a diplomatic resolution.