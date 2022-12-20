No Suspicion on Mrs Kampyongo’s Accounts – Bank Testifies

Today in Court, 20th December, 2022

Indo Zambia Bank Kamwala Branch Manager has testified that in the 19 years Mrs Wanziya Chirwa Kampyongo has been banking with the bank no suspicious or complaint has been filed by the bank as a result of the transactions in her account.

Speaking this morning when he appeared before magistrate Silvia Munyinya, the Branch Manager said only a few separate transactions were of interest to the ACC but the Bank saw no suspicion.

“Witness it is your statement that from the accounts in question no suspicion or complaint was made by the Bank in relation to the transactions made by Mrs Kampyongo from 2014 to 2021? and the witness said YES”

According to the amended indictment by the ACC, Mrs Kampyongo was arrested for being in position of K791,000.00 in one account and K4,936,500.00 in another account both held at Indo-Zambia Bank.

But to the surprise of the Court the Bank gave five separate transactions which do not amount to the said amounts but to an estimated total of K700,000 transacted over 7 years between 2014 and 2021, contrary to the hefty amounts in the ￼indictment.

On the other hand, the Bank Manager was also cross examined on the restriction notice from the Anti Corruption Commission on Mrs Kampyongo’s account.

And when the witness was asked if the client being Mrs Kampyongo was restricted from accessing funds in her account? The witness said NO but could not provide any documentation to support his claims.

In this regard, the defense tendered in two letter as evidence one which was a restriction notice from the Anti Corruption Commission and the other from Mulungushi Chambers reminding ACC that Mrs Kampyongo being a civil servant has a monthly income from the Government of the Republic of Zambia and should be allowed to access her salary.

Mrs Kampyongo is a seasoned Civil Servant under the the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

With the witness testifying that the restriction was partial, Defence counsel, Mr Leon Lemba asked the witness to read the content of both letters and why they was an exchange of letters in relation to the restriction on Mrs Kampyongo’s accounts with the last letter being the Anti Corruption Commission requesting a break down of the accused salary.

“Based on the letters in your hands witness and specific to paragraph two of the Restriction Notice, it’s right to say indeed there was a restriction in place even from accessing the GRZ salary?”

With a NO – YES answer, the witness agreed that indeed they must have been a restriction on the account although he was not preview of it verbally or in written.

The matter has been adjourned to tomorrow 21st December, 2022 for the continuation of trail.