NO TONSE ALLIANCE MEMBER SHOULD BE REMOVED OR SUSPENDED FROM THEIR POSITIONS, BEFORE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU RETURNS TO ZAMBIA—DAN PULE



A very warm good morning fellow members of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders.



In view of the recent ‘family differences’ that have been taking place in the Alliance, largely due to the absence of both the Chairman and myself as Vice Chairman, l had the opportunity to engage the Chairman last evening, and he guided as follows;



1. There should be no attempt to amend the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution before the Chairman returns to Zambia;

2. No member of the TONSE ALLIANCE should be removed or suspended from their positions, before the Chairman returns to Zambia. Specifically, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba has not been removed or suspended from his position. His status in the TONSE ALLIANCE remains unchanged;



3. Tonse Alliance should remain united and be focused on our main objective of bringing change to Zambia by winning the 2026 General and Presidential Elections. To demonstrate unity, there should be no parallel communication platforms established, as this may promote factionalism and confusion. Specifically, there should be only one ALLIANCE leadership WhatsApp group And all members of the Council of Leaders must revert to the original WhatsApp group.



4. Lastly, the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman and 2026 Presidential Candidate and I send our warm wishes to all the members of the TONSE ALLIANCE as well as the general citizenry.



God bless you all, God bless our beloved Zambia, God be with our beloved ECL, our winning 2026 Presidential Candidate.



Issued by:

Professor Daniel Pule,

President, Christian Democratic Party (CDP), and Vice Chairman TONSE ALLIANCE