NO VERDICT YET ON KITWE DERBY INCIDENT – FAZ DISPELS FALSE REPORTS



The FOX Newspaper



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has strongly refuted reports circulating in sections of the media suggesting that a verdict has been issued regarding crowd trouble that marred the Kitwe derby between Nkana FC and Power Dynamos on April 20, 2025.





FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga clarified that no official ruling has been made concerning the events that took place at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during the tense encounter.



“Kindly treat any reports to this effect as untrue and their content unfounded and malicious,” Kamanga stated





He emphasized that FAZ is still processing the disciplinary matter through its formal channels and will inform all relevant stakeholders through its standard communication procedures once the process is complete.





The association urged the public and media to avoid spreading misinformation and await official communication.