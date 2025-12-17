No Whip, No Authority: How PF’s Leadership Vacuum Allowed Bill 7 to Pass

Bill 7 did not pass because of Brian Mundubile. It passed because the Patriotic Front currently lacks a single leader with real authority to discipline MPs.

In Parliament, Mundubile has no power to issue a three-line whip. He is not the Leader of the Opposition and therefore cannot command MPs on how to vote. On paper, Miles Sampa holds that title, but in practice, he has no control over PF MPs; the authority exists only in name.

Operational power within PF parliamentary affairs has shifted, with influence now aligned elsewhere. When MPs voted for Bill 7, they were not following Mundubile; they were responding to pressure, inducement, fear, and survival instincts in a leaderless opposition.

Bill 7 passed because PF lacks a functioning command structure, not because Mundubile directed votes or sanctioned betrayal. Blaming him is convenient, but misplaced.

The real problem is clear: an opposition without leadership cannot enforce discipline. Until PF resolves this crisis, MPs will continue voting as individuals, and laws like Bill 7 will keep passing.

By BM8 Media