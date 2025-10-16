No woman truly loves her husband; not even my own wife’ – Counsellor Lutterodt claims





By: Pulse Ghana



Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt, has sparked fresh debate with his latest remarks claiming that “no woman truly loves her husband, not even my own wife.”





During a discussion on marital dynamics, Lutterodt argued that many women mistakenly believe that being protective of their husbands equates to love.



According to him, such behaviour undermines masculinity rather than expressing genuine affection.





Lutterodt went on to explain that the only woman with authority over a man should be his mother, not his wife. “One of the people who can order you around as a man is your mother. Any man who gets married never wants to live with his mother again,” he said.





The outspoken counsellor further claimed that women who constantly follow their husbands everywhere, under the guise of love, take on the role of a “mother figure”, something he believes damages a man’s sense of independence.