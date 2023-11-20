Nobody should carry Mohbad’s body without my consent — Father warns

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad, has warned that nobody should collect his son’s body for burial without his authorisation.

He made this known in a video that has now gone viral.

He warned, “When this boy was alive, he was alive. When he go, he still retained my name. Nobody should go there and take his body, please.

The singer’s father added, “If they want to do anything there, I’ll be the one to authorise them. Nobody should go and carry MohBad’s body from there.”

This warning comes after calls from singer Bella Shmurda and actress Tonto Dikeh, requesting for the release of MohBad’s body for burial.

Recall Mohbad died at the age 27 on September 12.